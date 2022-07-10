Mohanlal has always surprised both his fans and the film industry members with his hard work and dedication. Lalettan is also famous for the risks he takes for the films, along with many other obvious reasons. Mohanlal is shooting for Olavum Theeravum, the upcoming Priyadarshan project amidst heavy rains, and the video is now winning the internet.

In the video that has been circulating on the internet, the superstar is seen shooting on a river amidst rains, in a flat-bottomed boat made of wood logs. Mohanlal is seen handling the boat like a professional without the help of a body double, just the way he did in the 2005-released superhit Naran. The netizens are now heaping praises on Lalettan for the passion he shows towards his profession, despite achieving a lot.

Check out Mohanlal's location video here: