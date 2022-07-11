The highly anticipated Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser 2 was released by leading man Mammootty, on July 10, Sunday. Unlike the first teaser, the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser 2 shows the entire villagers being highly active in the nighttime and celebrating. The second teaser of Lijo Jose Pellissery's next is now garnering the attention of audiences.

The first teaser of the movie showcased the entire population of the village, including the leading man, sleeping peacefully in the daytime. However, the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser 2 shows the village men celebrating at night and enjoying their drinks. The character played by Mammootty is seen imitating legendary actor Shivaji Ganeshan and his performance.

Watch the teaser here:

The scene that is featured in the second teaser is a single shot, that has a duration of around one and a half minutes. From the teaser it is evident that the megastar is all set to reinvent himself once again with Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which marks his first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Expectations are riding high on the project, after the release of its promising second teaser.