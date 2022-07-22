National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam Winners List: Sachy, Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyum Win Big!

The highly anticipated National Film Awards 2022 is all set to be announced at 4 pm today (July 22, Friday). Just like every year, the Malayalam Film Industry is expected to win big at the 68th National Film Awards, with many acclaimed films and talents reaching the final round of the competition.
Sachy, the late filmmaker won the Rajat Kamal award for Best Director posthumously, for his final directorial Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The blockbuster movie won three more awards including the Best Supporting Actor for Biju Menon. The big win of Ayyappanum Koshiyum left both the cinema lovers and the film industry equally emotional.
Check out the National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam winners list here:
Best Director (posthumous): Sachy (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Playback Singer: Nanjiamma (Kalakkatha - Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Stunt Choreography: Mafia Sasi, Supreme Sundar & Rajasekhar (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Malayalam Movie: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (Director: Senna Hegde)
Best Sound Design: Vishnu Govind & Sree Shankar (Malik)
Best Book On Cinema: Anoop Ramakrishnan (MT: Anubhavangalude Pusthakam)
Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played Koshi in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, congratulated the team and all the National award winners, with an emotional post. "Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy..I don't know what to say man... Wherever you are..I hope you're happy...coz I'm proud of you..and will be forever! ❤️💔," wrote Prithviraj on his official social media handles, sharing a location still with Sachy and Biju Menon.
Congratulations to all the winners of the National Film Awards 2022.