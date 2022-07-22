National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam Winners List: Sachy, Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyum Win Big!

The highly anticipated National Film Awards 2022 is all set to be announced at 4 pm today (July 22, Friday). Just like every year, the Malayalam Film Industry is expected to win big at the 68th National Film Awards, with many acclaimed films and talents reaching the final round of the competition.

Sachy, the late filmmaker won the Rajat Kamal award for Best Director posthumously, for his final directorial Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The blockbuster movie won three more awards including the Best Supporting Actor for Biju Menon. The big win of Ayyappanum Koshiyum left both the cinema lovers and the film industry equally emotional.

Check out the National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam winners list here: