Navya Nayar Achieves Milestone With Her Presence In THIS Talent Show

According to reports, the show will follow the similar pattern of the popular show Ugram Ujjwalam, and public will be provided a platform to showcase their talents to a wider range of audience.

Actor Mukesh and singer Rimi Tomy will be the judges, Actor Navya Nayar is set to make her TV debut with the show, as she will be one of the judges for it. And this news has come as an exciting one to the actor’s fans as they will get to watch her on the small screens for the first time. Though she has appeared in several TV shows, this will be the first time that she will be a judge for a show.

TV host Parvathy Krishna, who on a break post her maternity, is also set to make a come-back as she will resume her hosting duties with the upcoming show. The makers recently dropped a teaser of the show, which grabbed fans’ attention. In the teaser, a kid was shown remembering the ministers of Kerala state. Another teaser showed a group of talents performing Kolkkali with a blindfold. Another teaser showed a man supporting a bicycle with his mouth.

It was revealed by the makers that Kidilam will have the grand launch on Saturday (December 31). In case you didn’t know, actor Mukesh was earlier seen as a judge in the comedy show Comedy Stars. On the other hand, Rimi Tomy was last seen in Super Kudumbam.