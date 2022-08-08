Nithya Menen Reveals She Was Harassed By Viral Reviewer For 6 Years; Read Statement

Nithya Menen, who was recently seen in Malayalam film 19(1)(a), has opened up about the darkest phase of her life. In an interview with Onmanorama, Nithya revealed that she was harassed by a young film reviewer, who is known for his quirky reviews on social media.

Moreover, Nithya also stated that her parents were also troubled by the reviewer. It has to be noted that Nithya Menen was harassed by the film reviewer for 6 years. The actress even had to block his thirty phone numbers.

Nithya Menen said, "Those who believe whatever he says are the real fools. He has been harassing me for a long time. He began to speak about me publicly after he became viral. He has been bothering me for more than six years. I have shown incredible patience despite everyone asking me to file a police complaint. He would call my parents on their phones. Finally, even they had to raise their voice after losing their patience. He would always call, even when my mother was recovering from cancer. I have seen my father and mother, who are usually gentle and calm, speak angrily to him. I told them to block his number. I had to block almost thirty phone numbers that he owns."

Advertisement Advertisement

Let us tell you, Nithya Menen has not revealed the name of the person. It is quite shocking to know about the dark phase of her life. Talking about her upcoming films, she will next be seen in Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam. She is also a part of Malayalam films Aaraam Thirukalpana and an Anjali Menon directorial.

Her latest outing 19(1)(a) also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, Shrikant Murali and others in key roles.