Nivin Pauly Opens Up About Mahaveeryar; Says It Is A Unique Time Travel Film

The actor-producer, during his interaction with the media, confirmed that the Abrid Shine directorial is indeed a time travel film. According to Nivin Pauly, Mahaveeryar is a unique time travel film that will connect with audiences from all age groups. However, the leading man also hinted that the film deals with a subject that is completely new to the Malayalam film industry.

Nivin Pauly, the popular actor is all set to release his ambitious project Mahaveeryar in theatres, on July 21, Thursday. The highly anticipated film marks the actor's third collaboration with the talented filmmaker Abird Shine. In a recent interview given to leading Malayalam media, Nivin Pauly opened up about Mahaveeryar.

Director Abrid Shine, on the other hand, revealed that he was extremely fascinated with a short story that was written by renowned writer M Mukundan. Mahaveeryar is based on that short story, which deals with the time travel concept and discusses a very relevant social issue. The photographer-turned-filmmaker feels that it is a story that deserves to be seen in the theaters.

To the uninitiated, popular actor Asif Ali is also playing a protagonist along with Nivin Pauly in Mahaveeryar, which is a two-hero film. Nivin is playing the role of a Sadhu named Apoornanadhan in the Abrid Shine directorial. Asif, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of a warrior, named Veerabhadran. From the trailer, it is evident that Mahaveeryar depicts the story of a forgotten kingdom, that gets stuck in the present timeline.

Shanvi Srivastava is appearing as the female lead in the film .Chandru Selvaraj is the director of photography. Manoj has handled the editing. Ishaan Chhabra has composed the songs and original score. Vishnu Govind and Sree Shankar have handled the sound design. Mahaveeryar is bankrolled by Nivin Pauly and PS Shamnas, under the banners Pauly Jr Pictures and Indian Movie Makers