Nivin Pauly is once again joining hands with director Rosshan Andrrews once again, for a new project. The shooting of the untitled project, which is touted to be a family entertainer, was recently wrapped up. As per the latest reports, the Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews movie has now got a title.

According to the grapevine, the highly anticipated project has been titled Saturday Nights. However, the cast and crew members of the Nivin Pauly starrer have not reacted to this report yet. The sources close to the project suggest that the makers are planning to officially announce the title of the project, along with its first look poster, in a couple of days.