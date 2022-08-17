As per the latest reports, the makers have already finalised the release date of Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews' film. If things go as planned, Saturday Night will hit the theatres on September 30, this year. The team members are planning to officially announce the release date, along with the official teaser of the film, in a few days.

Nivin Pauly and Rosshan Andrrews are joining hands for the second time, for the upcoming entertainer Saturday Night. The first look poster and title of the film were officially revealed by the cast and crew members on the Chingam 1 day. Saturday Night reportedly revolves around a group of friends and is touted to be a complete fun ride.

"Get ready for the madness and fun... Here comes Stanley & Friends

Presenting the #FirstLook poster of my next - #SaturdayNight. A beautiful tale of friendship, love, and laughter, directed by dear Rosshan Andrrews, written by #NaveenBhaskar. A big thanks to the producers #AjithVinayaka & #Sareth for their unstinting support. Sharing the screen with the crazy gang of Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, #SaijuKurup Saniya Iyappan, Grace Antony, and #MalavikaSreenath made this journey even more memorable," wrote Nivin Pauly, who is all excited for Saturday Night on his social media handles.

Advertisement Advertisement

Debutante Malavika Sreenath has played the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in the film. Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson, Saniya Iyappan, Grace Antony, late Pratap Pothen, and others have played the supporting roles.

Saturday Night marks the actor's second collaboration with director Rosshan after the massive success of Kayamkulam Kochunni. R Divakaran is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score for the Nivin Pauly starrer. The project is scripted by Naveen Bhaskar, who has penned several popular films including ABCD, Monsson Mangoes, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and Udhaharanam Sujata.