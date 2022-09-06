According to the latest updates, the Kunchacko Boban starrer is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8, Thursday, as a Thiruvonam special release. Nna Thaan Case Kodu is slated to start streaming in the OTT giant from 12 AM on Thursday. The new update has left the audiences, who missed the well-made film in theatres, totally excited.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu, the recent superhit which features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is one of the most-acclaimed Malayalam films of recent times. The movie, which is helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, garnered the love of audiences with its excellent theme and making. Nna Thaan Case Kodu is now gearing up for its grand OTT release.

To the unversed, Kunchacko Boban has played the central character Rajeevan in this Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, which depicts the hilarious story of a common man and his fight against the system. Nna Thaan Case Kodu revolves around Rajeevan, who gets attacked by a dog. This prompts him to take against a powerful minister, whom he considers responsible for this seemingly irrelevant incident.

Gayathrie Shankar, the popular Tamil actress has played the female lead opposite Kunchacko Boban in Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Basil Joseph, PP Kunhikrishnan, Unnimaya Prasad, Rajesh Madhavan, Sibi Thomas, real-life lawyers Shukkur Cheenammadath and Gangadharan, Mridul Nair, and others played the supporting roles in the movie.

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval himself has penned the script for Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Rakesh Haridas has handled the cinematography. Dawn Vincent composed the songs and original score. Manoj Kannoth has handled the editing. The project is bankrolled by Kunchacko Boban himself, along with Santhosh T Kuruvila, under the banners Kunchacko Boban Productions and STK Frames.