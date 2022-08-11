Nna Thaan Case Kodu, the highly anticipated satirical courtroom drama that features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which is helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, marks Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with the filmmaker. Nna Thaan Case Kodu has been receiving excellent reviews from the audiences, post its first show.

Kunchacko Boban has played the central character Rajeevan in this Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, which depicts the hilarious story of a common man and his fight against the system. Nna Thaan Case Kodu revolves around Rajeevan, who gets attacked by a dog. This prompts him to take against a powerful minister, whom he considers responsible for this seemingly irrelevant incident.

Here's what the Twitterati feel about Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Have a look...