Thallumaala

This quirky, fun action entertainer features Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Thallumaala, which is based on a 'string of fights' as its title suggests, is helmed by talented filmmaker Khalid Rahman. The movie, which was released in theatres last month, is getting its OTT release on September 11 on the popular OTT platform, Netflix.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

The satirical drama, which features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is unarguably one of the most-loved Malayalam films of recent times. The Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval directorial premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on the special occasion of Thiruvonam, on September 8. Nna Thaan Case Kodu revolves around Kozhummal Rajeevan, a commoner who fights with the system over a seemingly silly issue.

Paappan

Suresh Gopi was recently seen in Paappan, the investigation thriller that marked his reunion with veteran director Joshiy. The movie, which earned immense love from the audiences, emerged as the highest grosser of the action superstar's career. The project also marked the actor's first on-screen collaboration with his son, Gokul Suresh. Paappan is now streaming on ZEE5.

Kaduva

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, which is helmed by Shaji Kailas is a perfect choice for this Onam if you are looking for a mass entertainer. Kaduva, which brought back the glory of old-school Malayalam action films in style, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is also getting its television premiere on Thiruvonam day, on Surya TV.

Malayankunju

The Fahadh Faasil-starrer, which is helmed by newcomer Sajimon Prabhakaran and scripted by Mahesh Narayanan, is a perfect choice if you are searching for a content-driven film. Malayankunju, which marked legendary musician AR Rahman's comeback to Malayalam cinema, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.