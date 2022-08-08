According to the trade experts, the Suresh Gopi starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 15.06 Crore from the box office within the first 9 days of release. Paappan has made a gross collection of around Rs. 1.5 Crore on its 10th day of release, and thus the total Kerala box office collection has now crossed the 17-Crore mark.

Paappan, the Suresh Gopi-Joshiy project that hit the theatres on July 29, this year, emerged as a surprise hit. The investigation drama, which was released without a massive pre-release hype, earned superhit status at the box office, thanks to the exceptional reviews. As per the latest reports, Paappan has now crossed the 17-Crore mark at the box office.

The sources suggest that Paappan is nearing the prestigious 20-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, when the Rest Of India and overseas collections are considered. If things go at the same rate, the Joshiy directorial has all chances to cross the 30-Crore mark at the box office within its lifetime run. Paappan has already emerged as the all-time highest-grossing solo film of its leading man, Suresh Gopi.

To the uninitiated, Paappan had a limited release, with comparatively fewer screens in small towns and outside Kerala. But the movie is performing well owing to the positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity. The Suresh Gopi-starrer reportedly had a slow start, as its first shows only had around 50 percent occupancy. However, things changed on the second day, and on the third day of release, when the collections even crossed the opening box office collection gross.

Paappan, which features Suresh Gopi as a retired police officer, features the actor's elder son Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai, and others in the key roles. The Joshiy directorial is penned by radio jockey-writer RJ Shaan. The investigation drama is jointly produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, David Kachappilly Productions, and Iffaar Media.