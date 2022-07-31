Paappan, the Suresh Gopi starrer that hit the theatres on July 29, Friday, has made a fantastic start at the box office. The investigation drama helmed by Joshiy has emerged as Suresh Gopi's biggest box office opener to date. As per the latest updates, Paappan witnessed a major rise at the box office on its second day of release.

According to the trade experts, the Suresh Gopi starrer has made a gross collection of Rs. 1.88 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, on its second day. When it comes to the worldwide box office, Paappan has made a gross collection of over Rs. 2.8 Crore. In that case, the Joshiy directorial has already crossed the 5-Crore mark at the box office, by making a gross collection of over Rs. 5.3 Crore.