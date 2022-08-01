Paappan Box Office First Weekend Collection: The Suresh Gopi Starrer Register Massive Growth!

The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Suresh Gopi starrer registered a massive weekend, by crossing the 8-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. Paappan has reportedly made a gross collection of around Rs 3.2 Crore on its third day alone, and a total gross collection of over Rs 8.5 Crore from its first weekend at the theatres.

Paappan, the movie that marked the reunion of iconic actor-director duo Suresh Gopi and Joshiy, had a fantastic start. The investigation drama has impressed both the audiences and critics equally. When it completed the first weekend of release, Paappan is performing exceeding well at the box office and has already emerged as a hit.

It is unarguably a fantastic performance, considering the fact that Paappan was released with minimal pre-release hype. The Joshiy directorial had emerged as the biggest opener of Suresh Gopi's acting career so far, by crossing the 2.5 Crore mark at the worldwide box office on its release day. If things follow at the same rate, Paappan might also emerge as the all-time highest-grossing film in the action superstar's career.

As reported earlier, Paappan has not got a massive release, with limited screens in small towns and outside Kerala. But the movie is performing well owing to the positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity. The Suresh Gopi-starrer reportedly had a slow start, as its first shows only had around 50 percent occupancy. However, things changed on the second day, and on the third day of release, the collections even crossed the opening box office gross.

Paappan, which features Suresh Gopi as a former police officer, features the actor's elder son Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai, and others in the key role. The Joshiy directorial is penned by the famous radio jockey-turned-writer RJ Shaan. The investigation drama is jointly produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, David Kachappilly Productions, and Iffaar Media.