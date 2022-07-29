Paappan, the highly anticipated project that marked the reunion of iconic actor-director duo Suresh Gopi and Joshiy, has finally hit the theatres. Suresh Gopi is playing the central character Abraham Mathew Mathan in Paappan, which also marks the National award-winner's first onscreen collaboration with his son Gokul Suresh.

The Joshiy directorial, which is scripted by RJ Shaan, is an investigative thriller that revolves around the central character Abraham Mathew Mathan aka Paappan, an ex-police officer. he is leading a retirement life, and his left hand is paralyzed. However, his daughter, who is also a police officer, takes over the investigation of a case that changed Paappan's life. This leads him to some new discoveries.

Paappan has impressed the Malayalam cinema audiences with its making and performances and has emerged as a winner. Have a look at some of the tweets here...