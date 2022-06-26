Pranav Mohanlal And Kalyani Priyadarshan To Team Up Again: Reports

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the star kids turned actors were last seen together in the blockbuster movie, Hridayam. The duo has totally impressed audiences with their exceptional chemistry in the movie. If the latest reports are to be believed, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan are now all set to share the screen once again, soon.

Yes, you read it right. According to the latest updates, the onscreen pair might share the screen by playing the lead roles in an upcoming project. The grapevine suggests that Pranav Mohanlal might romance Kalyani Priyadarshan in director Anwar Rasheed's next. But according to some other sources, the Hridayam duo is teaming up for another film, not the Anwar directorial.