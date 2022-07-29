Prime Video Announces Exclusive Digital Premiere Of Malayalam Blockbuster Kaduva

Prime Video today announced the exclusive digital premiere of Malayalam blockbuster Kaduva. The Shaji Kailas directorial venture tells the story of Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a Pala planter, in the 90s, who ends up on a coalition course with IG Joseph Chandy (Vivek Oberoi), a top cop who is politically favoured. Also starring Samyuktha Menon, the action-packed drama follows Kuriyachan and Chandy's intense rivalry and the subsequent events that take place because of it. Produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Prime Video members can stream Kaduva starting from 4 August, 2022.

"Kaduva is very close to my heart. The film is a larger-than-life, massy, action entertainer, a genre that has been missing from the Malayalam industry since a while and it is directed by Shaji Kailas, who is making a film after a long gap," says actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. "Malayalam cinema has received so much love from audiences across the globe and I am sure Kaduva will receive the same love and appreciation upon its release on Prime Video," he added.

"I have always strived to do unique roles in my career, and Joseph's character in the film is an example of it. It is gratifying to see the kind of love this movie and my character has received. I'm glad that through Prime Video, Kaduva would be accessible to an even larger audience, all across the globe", said Vivek Oberoi who plays the antagonist in the film.

"Kaduva has all the ingredients of an engaging and entertaining action drama and Prithviraj and Vivek have done a great job in ramping up the intensity," says filmmaker Shaji Kailas and continues, "I am happy that audiences worldwide will be able to enjoy Kaduva on Prime Video."