"14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic...one spectacular vision! Blessy's #AADUJEEVITHAM ... PACK UP!," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is all excited about his dream project finally getting wrapped up, on his social media pages. The exciting update on the Blessy directorial has left both the cine-goers and film industry members totally excited.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and senior director Blessy finally wrapped up the shooting of their dream project, Aadujeevitham. The exciting update was revealed by Prithviraj himself, with a social media post on July 14, Thursday. The shooting of Aadujeevitham has been finished after multiple schedules that lasted 4 years, 4 months, and 11 days.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that the team wants to release Aadujeevitham on a prestigious international platform like Cannes. If things go as planned, the Blessy directorial might have its world premiere in Cannes 2023. The leading man also confirmed that they will wrap up the shooting of the film with its Pathanamthitta schedule.

However, the shooting of a tail end that showcases what happened to the central character Najeeb after he escapes the desert and gets back to his hometown, is still pending. But the team is planning to shoot the tail end only after the post-production works are done and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Najeeb, gets back into a healthier shape.

AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score for the magnum opus. The musician has also shot a special music video for Aadujeevitham along with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers are planning to release it right before the release of the film. KU Mohanan is the director of photography. Resul Pookutty has handled the sound design. A Sreekar Prasad has handled the editing.