The exciting update was shared by the leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran himself, with a social media post on July 5, Tuesday. In his post, the actor-producer confirmed that Kaduva has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. The new update has left both the Prithviraj Sukumaran fans and Malayalam cinema audiences totally excited.

Kaduva, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The Shaji Kailas directorial, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres on June 30, 2022, was delayed due to censorship issues. But now, Kaduva has completed censor formalities and is gearing up to release on July 7, Thursday.

#KADUVA In theatres worldwide on 7th July 2022! Censored U/A. Bookings open now!

PS: Apologies on keeping you all waiting and being so late to open bookings. We had to wait for the legal procedures to take its course!," reads Prithviraj Sukumaran's social media post. Despite announcing the release date on such short notice, the Shaji Kailas directorial is now experiencing a decent advance booking rush.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's post here:

Kaduva, which is scripted by writer-director Jinu Abraham, will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, a young planter from the Kottayam district. Vivek Oberoi, the renowned Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist in the Shaji Kailas directorial. As per the latest updates, Vivek is playing the role of Joseph Chandy IPS, a senior police officer. Kaduva narrates the story of Kuruvachan and Joseph's rivalry against the backdrop of the 1990s.

The movie features Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.