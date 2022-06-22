Prithviraj Sukumaran recently wrapped up the long foreign schedule of his dream project. The multi-faceted talent had gone through a massive makeover for the perfection of his character in the Blessy directorial. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran's new look for Aadujeevitham is now going viral on social media.
In the new location stills that have been leaked on the internet, the actor-filmmaker is seen in a unique avatar. Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen sporting darker makeup and a different hairdo in the picture. As per the latest reports, the final shooting schedule of the Blessy directorial is currently progressing at a set created in a south Kerala village.
The rumour mills suggest that the climax of the film is being shot in Kerala now, in a 10-11 days long mini schedule. A major update on Aadujeevitham is expected to be out immediately after director Blessy and his team wrap up the shooting. The sources suggest that the filmmaker is planning to kickstart the post-production works after a short break, post wrapping up the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer.
In that case, the highly anticipated official teaser or first single of Aadujeevitham might get released in the Onam season this year. However, the magnum opus will have extensive post-production, that might last for almost a year. So, it is almost confirmed that the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Blessy project will release only by the second half of 2023.