Prithviraj Sukumaran recently wrapped up the long foreign schedule of his dream project. The multi-faceted talent had gone through a massive makeover for the perfection of his character in the Blessy directorial. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran's new look for Aadujeevitham is now going viral on social media.

In the new location stills that have been leaked on the internet, the actor-filmmaker is seen in a unique avatar. Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen sporting darker makeup and a different hairdo in the picture. As per the latest reports, the final shooting schedule of the Blessy directorial is currently progressing at a set created in a south Kerala village.