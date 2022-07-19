The actor's second look in the gangster film reminds his get-up from the Amal Neerad film Anwar, which was released in 2007. In the new stills, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen sitting on a Royal Enfield bike in a younger get-up, a different hairdo, and casual outfits. With the release of the new stills, it has been confirmed that Kaapa will feature Prithviraj in two different looks.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is playing one of the central characters in the upcoming gangster movie, Kaapa. The actor-filmmaker's first look from the Shaji Kailas directorial had won the internet, a few days back. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official social media on July 19, Tuesday, and revealed his second look from Kaapa.

"Madhu...before he became Kotta Madhu. #KAAPA #ShajiKailas @dopjomon #FEFKA Writer's Union #Theatreofdreams #GRIndugopan," wrote the talented actor, sharing his second look from the film on his official social media handles. Later, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared an official poster of Kaapa, featuring himself in the same get-up. From the leading man post, it has also been confirmed that the Shaji Kailas directorial narrates the two different stages of his character Madhu's life.



Advertisement Advertisement

Kaapa, which is set in Thiruvananthapuram, revolves around four main characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing one of the central characters in the movie, which features Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, and Anna Ben as the other protagonists. More details regarding the other three central characters, including their looks for the film, are expected to be out very soon.

As reported earlier, the multi-starrer is the first-ever production venture of the FEFKA writers union. The movie is based on renowned novelist GR Indugopan's story Shankhumukhi. The novelist himself pens the script and dialogues for the project. Jomon T John is the director of photography. The rest of the cast and crew of Kaapa is yet to be revealed.