As per the reports, the multistarrer is an out-and-out experimental film that belongs to the dark comedy genre. Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran, Theerppu features an extensive star cast including Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, Hannah Reji Koshy, and Vijay Babu, in the other pivotal roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent released the first look poster of his upcoming project Theerppu, on Sunday (July 24, 2022). The highly anticipated multi-starrer marks the reunion of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his elder brother, Indrajith Sukumaran, after a long gap. Theerppu, which is helmed by Rathish Ambat, is expected to get a theatrical release soon.

Even though it was earlier rumoured that Theerppu might go the OTT way and get released on Amazon Prime Video, the sources close to the project have confirmed that it is getting a theatrical release. According to the latest updates, the makers want to take risk and release the much-awaited project in theatres, as it deserves to be watched on the big screen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is reuniting with writer Murali Gopy, who penned his directorial debut Lucifer, once again for Theerppu. The project also marks the multi-faceted talent's first on-screen collaboration with director Rathish Ambat, who is best known for his ad films and the 2018-released Dileep-starrer Kammara Sambhavam. From the first look poster, it is evident that Theerppu is not a hero-centric film, but gives equal space for all characters.

Gopi Sundar has composed the original score for the project. Murali Gopy himself has composed the songs and penned lyrics. Sunil KS is the director of photography. Deepu Joseph is the editor. The sound design is handled by Tapas Nayak. Sameera Saneesh has handled the costume design. Theerppu is jointly produced by Murali Gopy, Rathish Ambat, and Vijay Babu, under the banners Celluloid Maarg and Friday Film House.