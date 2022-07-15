The talented actor is playing the role of 'Kotta Madhu', a gangster in the project, which is helmed by senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas. In the first look pictures that are revealed on social media, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen in a rough-and-tough look with a crisp off-white shirt, paired with a gold bracelet and a black statement watch.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently at the top of his game with some highly exciting projects in the pipeline. The multi-faceted talent kickstarted the shooting for his next, the upcoming gangster thriller Kaapa on July 15, Friday. Later, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official social media handles and shared his first look from Kaapa.

From the pictures, it is evident that the actor is playing an intense role in Kaapa, which will mark his second collaboration with director Shaji Kailas after the massive success of Kaduva. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is all excited about the project, shared his first look pics with the caption: "Kotta Madhu. #KAAPA #ShajiKailas @dopjomon #FEFKA Writer's Union #Theatreofdreams #GRIndugopan."

Advertisement Advertisement

Kaapa, which is touted to be a gangster thriller set in Thiruvananthapuram, revolves around four main characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing one of the central characters in the movie, which features Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, and Anna Ben as the other protagonists. More details regarding the other three central characters, including their looks for the film, are expected to be out very soon.

As reported earlier, the multi-starrer is the first-ever production venture of the FEFKA writers union. Initially, senior cinematographer-filmmaker Venu was supposed to helm the project. But the director backed out from Kaapa following his creative differences with the FEFKA writers union. Later, Shaji Kailas replaced Venu as the director of the film. The movie is based on renowned novelist GR Indugopan's story Shankhumukhi. The novelist himself pens the script and dialogues for the project.