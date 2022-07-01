According to the sources, the makers are keen to release the highly anticipated project on September 7, 2022, which also marks the 71st birthday of the leading man, Mammootty. If things go as planned, the fans and Malayalam cinema audiences might get a chance to witness another stellar performance by the megastar on his birthday itself.

Mammootty recently kickstarted the final schedule of his much-awaited project Rorschach in Dubai. The movie, which is touted to be an intense action thriller, marks Mammootty's first onscreen collaboration with director Nissam Basheer. As per the reports, the makers have now finalised the release date of Rorschach.

However, a final decision on the Rorschach release date will be made only after the team wraps up the post-production works of the film. As per the latest updates, director Nissam Basheer and his team are planning to finish the pending portions of the film with this ongoing Dubai schedule, which is expected to last another week.

As reported earlier, Rorschach will have some highly intense and violent action scenes that are entirely new to the Malayalam film industry. The sources close to the project suggest that the Mammootty starrer might bag an 'A' certificate from the censor board, due to the same reason. The shooting of the film has been proceeding under complete secrecy, and nothing much has been revealed about the plot or Mammootty's character, so far.

Popular actor Asif Ali is reportedly making an extended cameo appearance in the movie> The actor's pictures with the megastar and the rest of the team had recently gone viral on social media. The movie features an extensive star cast including Grace Antony, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, and Kottayam Nasser in the other pivotal roles. Anantha Krishnan is the DOP and Midhun Mukundan composes the music. Rorschach is bankrolled by Mammootty himself, under his recently launched home banner Mammootty Kampany.