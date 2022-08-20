Rorschach Second Look: Mammootty-Nisam Basheer Film Looks Intriguing

Rorschach's second look hints that the movie is going to be an intense psychological drama. The second look poster reminds us of the Rorschach test, which is a famous psychological test that is used to analyse the patterns of thoughts in individuals, especially schizophrenic patients. However, the second poster has not revealed anything about Mammootty's character in Rorschach or the film's plot.

The highly-awaited second look poster of Rorschach, the upcoming Mammootty starrer, is finally out. Rorschach's second look was revealed by the megastar himself through his official social media handles on Saturday (August 20, 2022). The promising poster confirms that the Mammootty starrer which is helmed by Nisam Basheer is going to be a unique film.

In the second poster of Rorschach, Mammootty is seen lying on a rock that has three water-filled holes. From the two holes, a set of eyes are seen popping up and it instantly awakens a fear. The eyes that are seen in the water holes belong to none other than leading man Mammootty. The unique poster thus hints that the Nisam Basheer directorial might have layers of split personality disorder.

In an interaction with Manorama online, director Nisam Basheer confirmed that the Mammootty starrer has a connection with the Rorschach test. However, he refrained from divulging more details regarding the project. According to the filmmaker, he developed amazing chemistry with the megastar while making the film, despite not interacting with him before. Nisam also confirmed that Rorschach is not releasing on Onam 2022.

The psychological drama is produced by Mammootty himself, under his newly launched production banner Mammootty Kampany. Dulquer Salmaan's banner Wayfarer Films has bagged the distribution rights of Rorschach. Nimish Ravi is the DOP of the project. Midhun Mukundan is composing the songs and original score. The much-awaited Rorschach teaser is expected to be out in a couple of weeks.