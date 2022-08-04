The grapevine suggests that Samantha is not the leading lady of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, but has been approached for a special appearance. However, nothing has been confirmed so far, as the makers of King Of Kotha remain tight-lipped about the film's star cast. If the reports are to be believed, the project might mark Dulquer Salmaan's first big screen collaboration with the actress.

Samantha, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in South cinema, is reportedly all set to make her Malayalam debut. According to the grapevine, Samantha might foray into the industry with Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming project, King Of Kotha. The rumours have left the actress's fans and Malayalam cinema audiences, totally excited.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that talented actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is in talks to play the female lead in King Of Kotha. In that case, the project might also present a fresh leading pair to the Malayalam film industry. A major update on the star cast of the Dulquer Salmaan starter is expected to be made very soon.

Earlier, it was reported that King Of Kotha, which marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, will have an extremely well-written antagonist character. Now, the sources suggest that a very popular leading man in Malayalam cinema is in talks to play this character. If things go as planned, a massive update on the same might be out in a couple of days.

Popular musician Shaan Rahman is reportedly roped in to compose the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. The makers are currently busy with the auditions of the film, which will feature many fresh faces in its supporting cast. King Of Kotha, which is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, is expected to start rolling in September, this year.