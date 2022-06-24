Shocking! VP Khalid Dies During The Shoot Of Tovino Thomas’ Next Untitled Film

Sad news for all Malayalam movie fans! Senior Mollywood actor VP Khalid passed away today morning (June 24) while shooting for Tovino Thomas' next untitled film. According to several media reports, VP Khalid was found unconscious in the washroom of the film's location in Vaikkom. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.
VP Khalid is survived by his cinematographer-sons Jimsi Khalid, Shaiju Khalid and director-son Khalid Rahman. The senior actor's demise indeed left his fans and celebrities in shock. Many celebs and fans mourned his demise on social media.
Talking about VP Khalid, the actor was popularly known for his character Sumesh in the popular sitcom Marimayam.
May his soul rest in peace!
