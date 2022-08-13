According to the latest reports from trade experts, the Khalid Rahman directorial has made an opening collection of over Rs. 2.3 Crore at the worldwide box office, on its release day. Thallumaala has been experiencing an exceptional audience rush from the evening shows of its Day 1, despite getting a slow start at the box office.

Thallumaala, the highly-awaited comedy-action entertainer that features Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, hit the theatres on August 12, Friday. The project, which is helmed by Khalid Rahman, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. However, this has not prevented Thallumaala from emerging as Tovino Thomas's biggest box office opener to date.

If things go at the same rate, the Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer might experience a massive rise in its box office collections on its Day 2 at the theatres. The trade experts suggest that Thallumaala might cross the 7-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first weekend of its release. If things go at the same rate, the Khalid Rahman directorial might also emerge as one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Thallumaala depicts a series of incidents that result in a chain of 'Thallu' aka fights,. Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan appear as the two protagonists, Malavalan Wazim and Beepathu. The initial reports suggest that the Khalid Rahman directorial is a fun entertainer, that celebrates everything that is eccentric and over the top.

Shine Tom Chacko has appeared in a pivotal role in Thallumaala. The Khalid Rahman directorial features an extensive star cast including Chemban Vinod Jose, Binu Pappu, Lukman Avaran, Gokulan, Adri Joe, Swati Das Prabhu, Assim Jamal, Austin Dan, and others in the supporting roles. Jimshi Khalid is the director of photography. Vishnu Vijay has composed the songs and original score. Nishad Yusuf handled the editing.