Thallumaala, the Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadardshan starrer emerged as a massive blockbuster. The movie, which is helmed by Khalid Rahman, won the hearts of audiences with its unique theme and quirky making style. As per the latest updates, Thallumaala is now gearing up for its grand OTT release on one of the most popular OTT platforms in the country, Netflix.

The sources close to the Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer have confirmed that the movie is releasing on Netflix, on September 11, Sunday. Thallumaala is expected to stream on Netflix from 12 AM on Sunday. The audiences who missed the film in theatres, and those who are waiting to watch it again, are excited with the new update regarding the film's OTT release.