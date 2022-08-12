Thallumaala, the comedy-action entertainer that features Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which is helmed by Unda fame Khalid Rahman, created quite a stir on social media with its fun songs and unique trailer. When it completed its first show at the releasing centers, Thallumaala is receiving mixed to positive reviews.

As the title suggests, Thallumaala revolves around a chain of 'Thallu' aka fights, that connects the two protagonists - Malavalan Wazim and Beepathu, played by Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan respectively. The initial reports suggest that the Khalid Rahman directorial is a fun, eccentric film that is unapologetically 'over the top' in every aspect and even celebrates this quality of it.

Have a look at the Thallumaala twitter review here, to know what the audiences feel about Tovino-Kalyani's film...