The Teacher Trailer: Amala Paul's Upcoming Film Looks Intense
Amala Paul's The Teacher is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 2. The film's trailer looks intense and gritty. Let's discuss it.
Amala Paul appears to be a sports instructor at a school and we see a shot that shows her googling 'Kollam teacher sex video.' Later, she is shown to be pregnant, and her doctor discusses her abortion with Amala's husband, played by Hakkim, who is shocked to hear it from her for the first time. Amala looks tense and focused throughout the trailer.
From what we observed it seems that she probably gets caught in an abusive situation and she is trying to get out of it with minimal damage. Whether she cheated on her husband and someone is taking advantage of her secret, or someone abused her and further goes as far as blackmailing her with something is yet to be known.
The captions in the trailer read 'A New Lesson: Never Forgive, Never Forget' It could be that this is some kind of personal vengeance over a blast from the past.
Chemban Vinod appears toward the end of the trailer. He sits at the top of a flight of stairs and looks at the camera. He signals the person behind the camera, or screen, or in person as per the scene, to come to him. From the taunting body language and the eerie look on his face, it could be assumed that maybe he is behind the abuse and blackmail of Amala's character.
The shots look dark and tight. The mood of the film is obviously serious. Whether the film focuses on conveying a social message about how women are treated in society or whether it focuses on the thrilling conflict between the characters was not evident from the trailer. Which is a good thing. It would attract people interested in thriller as well as those interested in social commentary.
Watch The Teacher Trailer here!
