Theerppu, the social drama that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres today (August 25, 2022). The movie is helmed by Kammara Sambhavam fame director Rathish Ambat and scripted by Murali Gopy. Theerppu, which was originally made as a direct OTT film, took the route of theatrical release quite unexpectedly.

The Rathish Ambat directorial revolves around Abdulla Marakkar, Parameshwaran Potty, and Ram Kumar Nair, three childhood friends who share a troublesome past. Theerppu revolves around Abdullah, who is back in the lives of Parameshwaran and Ram with a revenge plan and executes it during a get-together. Parameshwaran and Ram Kumar's wives witness his actions, while a police officer named Kalyan Menon also later enters this scenario.

Here is what the Twitterati feel about Theerppu. Have a look...