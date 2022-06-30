Vaashi, the courtroom drama that features Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles, earned rave reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which is directed by Vishnu G Raghav is now finally all set to get its OTT release soon. As per the latest reports, the online streaming rights of Vaashi are bagged by OTT giant Netflix.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Vaashi will stream on Netflix from the last week of July or the beginning of August this year. However, the makers are yet to finalise the OTT release date of the Keerthy Suresh-Tovino Thomas starrer. The believable sources suggest that the OTT release date of Vaashi is expected to be officially revealed in a couple of days with a social media announcement.