VIRAL PICS: Meera Vasudevan Surprises Fans With Her Transformation; Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey

Actress Meera Vasudevan recently shared some of her stunning photoshoot pictures on her official Instagram account. She mentioned about her weight loss journey in the post and dedicted it to every woman who puts her heart and soul into every moment of her life.

"I love this pic and have been waiting to showcase it here! That physique is the effort of 4 years of planned working out and excellent nutrition! My greatest motivation on that fitness journey was and always is - my son! This special feature is part of health special issue of Grihalakshmi's Aarogyam. These pics are a dedication to and a celebration of every woman out there who puts her heart and soul into every moment of her life." says Meera Vasudevan.

Meera Vasudevan is a Malayalam girl born and brought up in Mumbai. She made her debut in the Telugu film Golmaal. After that, her Tamil movie Unnai Saranadainthen directed by Samuthrakani became a hit. It is important to note that director Venkat Prabhu and singer Charan played the male leads in the film. After that, Meera Vasudevan's films like Arivumani, Jerry and Kathi Kappal did not met the expected results.

Advertisement

After that, Meera married cinematographer Ashokumar's elder son Vishal Aggarwal and got divorced from him after 3 years. She then married actor John Kokken and got divorced from him as well. Currently she lives in Mumbai with her daughter.

After a long break, she played a prominent role in Jayam Ravi starrer Adangamaru. After that, she is actively looking for opportunities to play heavy character roles.

Meera Vasudevan, who opened up in an earlier interview, said that her manager was the reason why she could not get a good place in the cinema. She said, "When the film Dhanmatra became a hit, I got many film opportunities. Because I had a language problem, I completely trusted my manager. That was the biggest mistake I made in life. He used me for his personal needs. Many films that were given call sheets without listening to his speech and not even listening to the story failed. It was only later that I came to know that he gave those good movie opportunities to other actresses. I was not aware of any of this as I was in Mumbai at the time."

In such a situation, Meera Vasudevan's Instagram post with her pictures goes viral on the internet now. Hope she get a great comeback in films again.