Ace director Priyadarshan and his divorced wife Lissy's son, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan's brother, Siddharth got married in Chennai on February 3. The event in which he wed his beloved partner Merlin was an intimate affair with only close friends and important family members in attendance.
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Brother Siddharth Priyadarshan Marries Merlin; Pictures Go Viral On The Internet!
Siddharth is born as a younger child to Priyadarshan and Lissy in 1995. Although nothing much of his professional life was known, the youngster got married to Merlin, an American citizen, and a Visual Effects Producer, at a traditional Kerala-style wedding.
The pictures from the simple and stunning wedding surfaced online after some enthusiastic attendees posted them on their social media handles congratulating the couple.
Check Out the tweets here:
In the pictures that are going viral on the net, Priyadarshan and Lissy were seen performing traditional wedding rituals for their son while the groom's sister looked on. The happy family posed for a set of pictures during the ceremony, which radiated joy and warmth.
Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce was a sensation back in the year 2016. The couple fell in love and got married in 1990 and lived together for about 25 years before parting ways.
Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who scored massive success in the form of Hridayam in 2022, also acted in Bro Daddy and Thallumaala. She will next be seen in Sesham Mikeil Fathima, in which she is portraying the character of Fathima.
