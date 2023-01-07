Liked Dulquer Salmaan’s Tie-dye Tee? Hold Your Breath If You Want To Know Its Price!

Recently, the Kurup actor was spotted in a tie-dye tee, which passed the fashion police's eyes. If you are inspired by the tee and want to buy the same one, it is very much available for anyone to buy as it is not an exclusive clothing. But wait until you hear the price of it! The tee, which comes from the luxury brand Arrow costs a whopping Rs. 87,465! Now one may think of the other things that can be done with that kind of money! But when it comes to fashion and high-end brands, affordability is out of question.

Well, that's enough about Dulquer's Tee. Now, on the work front, the actor has had a busy year in 2022 and it looks like the same will follow in 2023, too. He has a movie titled King Of Kotha, which is a Malayalam film. It is directed by Dulquer's childhood friend Abhilash Joshiy. The film's release date is expected to be announced soon. The film has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the co-lead. He also has a web series titled Guns and Gulaabs, which will be released on the OTT giant Netflix. Its release date is also yet to be announced.