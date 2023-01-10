Malayalam Actress Molly Kannamaly Critical On Ventilator Support; Family Seeks Financial Help

To note, Molly has been receiving treatment for her heart-related ailments for the past few years. She has also suffered two heart attacks. Earlier in an interview, Molly had said that she has been receiving financial help from megastar Mammootty for her treatments.

Molly suffered her first cardiac arrest in 2019 while rehearsing for a stage show in Kerala's Kayamkulam town in. Her heart valve was reportedly damaged during that time.

Advertisement

Seeking medical help back then from her fans and celebrities, Molly said, "I am unable to go out. I have been staying here for the last 5 years. Doctors have persuaded me to undergo a surgery. I have no money."

We hope that she finds the help she needs and recovers quickly.

Last year, Molly made the headlines when she bagged a role in the English movie titled Tomorrow, filmed by an Australian team. She landed the role when she was taking a break from the shooting of the movie Colony.