Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Day 1 Box Office Collection: Mammootty's Movie Opens To Brilliant Reviews!

Veteran actor Mammootty's latest comedy-drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was released all over Kerala and a few parts of the world on January 19 to a wide positive word of mouth. The movie is raving reviews for the story, performance, and treatment by director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Written by S Hareesh, the movie stars Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian, and others in lead roles.

The movie charts the journey of a Malayali guy named Jameson, who is on a pilgrimage to Velankanni, Tamil Nadu with a bus full of tourists from Kerala. On the return, they get down to have lunch and laze around for a bit. This is when Jameson startles the group of travelers he is with, by speaking in Tamil and behaving like a local man named Sundaram. Why did Jameson behave like Sundaram? what happened to him? is to be seen on the big screen.

On the opening day of the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty's movie is said to have earned somewhere between Ras 2 Crore and Rs 4 Crore. The real and appropriate figures are yet to be updated.

The movie stars Ashokan, Ramya Suvi, T Suresh Babu, Kainakary Thankaraj, Chethan Jayalal, Ashwath Ashokkumar, Rajesh Sharma, Gireesh Perincheeri, Geethi Sangeetha, Yama Gilgamesh, Kottayam Ramesh, Bitto Davis, Hariprashanth Varma, Balan Parakkal, Poo Ramu, Thennavan, Prashanth Murali, and Pramod Shetty among others in important characters.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is produced by Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery under the Mammootty Kampany and Amen Movie Monastery banners. Wayfarer Films distributed the movie all over Kerala. The movie's cinematography was handled by Theni Eswar and Deepu S Joseph edited the movie.