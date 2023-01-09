Tovino Thomas, MS Dhoni Twin In Black Outfits As They Meet Each Other; Actor Has THIS To Say About MSD
Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is one of the actors who has never missed to give his fans and followers fashion goals whenever he shares photos on social media. The actor, who has a busy schedule has never missed a chance to keep in touch with his fans and followers on social media.
In his recent post, Tovino Thomas shared a photo with former India captain MS Dhoni and heaped praises on the cricketer. In the photo, the duo can be seen twinning in black and they can be seen flashing their infectious smiles while posing for the photo. Sharing it, Tovino Thomas wrote on Instagram, "Time spent "cool". Har a great experience spending time with captain cool. That very persona we have seen on screen - cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person. We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey." Fans took to the comments section and shared their delight to see them together.
On the work front, Tovino Thomas had several releases in 2022 and it looks like Minnal Murali actor will have a busy year in 2023, too. His lineup of movies include 2018, Neelavelicham, Identity, Ajayante Randam Moshanam. It is expected that he will play a role in the sequel of Lucifer titled L2: Empuran. Though his onboarding is not yet officially announced, his extended cameo role in Lucifer was much loved by fans. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 is led by Mohanlal. The first part also starred Manju Warrier as the co-lead. It was recently revealed that the team has started with the pre-production process. Let us wait for the makers to announce more updates.
