Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Drama Continues Solid Run

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction: Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest biographical drama, a survival thriller based on the book 'Aadujeevitham' by Benyamin, was directed by Blessy, titled 'The Goat Life,' the movie hit the screens amid expectations on March 28. In the movie, the actor played the role of Najeeb Muhammed, who left Kerala for Saudi Arabia in search of a job.

Aadujeevitham won the appreciation of the moviegoers and the critics, along with the fans of the actor who couldn't stop raving about his dedication and conviction in playing the character of Najeeb Muhammed. They are expecting a National Award for the talented filmmaker and actor.

