Aadujeevitham Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Survival Drama Is Fastest Rs 100 Crore; To Surpass Manjummel

Aadujeevitham Is Prithviraj Sukumaran's Fastest Rs 100 Crore: Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest survival drama titled 'Aadujeevitham' aka 'The GOAT Life,' hit the screens on March 28 worldwide in five languages to widespread acclaim. The movie is a reel-life adaptation of the real-life story of a migrant worker named Najeeb Muhammad, who endured a near-death experience for two years in Saudi Arabia.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played Najeeb in Aadujeevitham poured his life and heart out to the character and is now rightly winning praise for the same, which he deserves. Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham is also setting the box office on fire with its records.

