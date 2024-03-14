Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Set To Bring Najeeb's Harrowing Journey of Survival On Big Screen

Directed by Blessy and featuring Prithviraj in the lead, the film "Aadujeevitham" is eagerly awaited by Malayalees. This movie is adapted from the acclaimed novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benjamin, depicting the real-life experiences of Najeeb, whose story of survival in the desert has captivated many. The narrative follows Najeeb's harrowing journey, including his abduction and life-altering struggle in the barren desert. As the release date approaches, a video interview with Najeeb has surfaced, where he recounts the ordeal and endorses Prithviraj as the ideal actor to bring his story to the silver screen.

Advertisement

Najeeb’s tale begins in 1993 when he was deceived into believing that he was being offered a job, only to find himself abandoned in the desert. Taken by force and with no escape, he faced the harsh realities of survival in an unforgiving environment. Recalling his initial encounter, Najeeb described being led away by a man who demanded his passport, which marked the beginning of his harrowing experience. The vast emptiness of the desert and the struggle to adapt to an alien life among animals like goats and camels paint a vivid picture of his ordeal.

Advertisement