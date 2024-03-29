Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Prithviraj’s Film? - UPDATE

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) OTT Release Update: After the Shaji Kailas' Kaapa (2022), superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran recently returned to the theatres with his new film The Goat Life, titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam. Touted as a survival drama, the movie is produced and directed by Blessy. It's a cinematic interpretation of the acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham written by Benyamin, inspired by a real-life event.

Advertisement

AADUJEEVITHAM (THE GOAT LIFE) PLOT, BOX OFFICE DAY 1 COLLECTION

In the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia as a goatherd on an isolated farm. The film has been in production for nearly 16 years. Originally conceived in 2008 by Blessy, Prithviraj Sukumaran later committed to the role in the same year.

Advertisement

Amid a huge buzz and expectations, Aadujeevitham was finally released yesterday (March 28) in theatres and has been fetching a favourable response from critics as well as moviegoers. According to reports, the Malayalam film has amassed a box office collection of Rs 7.45 Cr.

According to Sacnilk.com, the highest box office collection for Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life came from Kerala, totaling Rs 6.5 crore. The contributions from the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions accounted for the remaining collection, amounting to the overall total of Rs 7.45 crore.

Advertisement

It got released on a non-holiday, yet it managed to open strongly even on a regular workday. The film is anticipated to sustain its success throughout the long weekend at the box office.

Advertisement

AADUJEEVITHAM OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN WILL THE GOAT LIFE STREAM ONLINE?

Wondering when will Aadujeevitham premiere online after theatrical release? Well, we've fetched all the required information for fans.

According to reports, Disney Plus Hotstar has secured the official streaming rights for the film. Consequently, it's expected to debut on the streaming platform. While the official OTT release date hasn't been disclosed by the makers, following the pattern of other films, it's likely to be available two months after its theatrical release.

Advertisement