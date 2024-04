Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction: FaFaa's Action Comedy Drama Is In No Mood To Slow Down

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction Day 17:

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenage students reach Bengaluru to pursue Engineering and join a college. They get involved in an ugly scuffle with seniors at the college, who rag them brutally. They then meet and gel with a local gangster named Ranga. Things begin to change.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction



Aavesham hit the screens amid high expectations and the movie is going to become another feather in the cap of Malayalam highest-grossers, going by its box office performance. The movie is sure going to spin some big bucks and the opening weekend now is a game changer. Check out the day-wise box office collection prediction of Aavesham below.

Day 1: Rs 3.65 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.35 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.25 Crore

Day 4: Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.75 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.75 Crore

Day 7: Rs 3.55 Crore

Day 8: Rs 3.4 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 10: Rs 4.55 Crore

Day 11: Rs 5.15 Crore

Day 12: Rs 3 Crore

Day 13: Rs 2.8 Crore

Day 14: Rs 2.55 Crore

Day 15: Rs 2.7 Crore

Day 16: Rs 3.17 Crore

Day 17: Rs 0.51 Crore

Total 17 Days Collection: Rs 58.58 Crore (Approximately)

Aavesham Cast

The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mansoor Ali Khan, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Mithun Jai Shankar, Siju Sunny, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others in key roles.

Aavesham Crew

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie is funded by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under their banners. Sameer Thahir cranked the camera and Sushin Shyam composed the film's entire background score and music. Vivek Harshan worked as the film's editor.