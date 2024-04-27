Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction: FaFaa's Action Comedy Drama Is In No Mood To Slow Down

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction Day 17: Aavesham Synopsis Three teenage students reach Bengaluru to pursue Engineering and join a college. They get involved in an ugly scuffle with seniors at the college, who rag them brutally. They then meet and gel with a local gangster named Ranga. Things begin to change. Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction Aavesham hit the screens amid high expectations and the movie is going to become another feather in the cap of Malayalam highest-grossers, going by its box office performance. The movie is sure going to spin some big bucks and the opening weekend now is a game changer. Check out the day-wise box office collection prediction of Aavesham below. Day 1: Rs 3.65 Crore Day 2: Rs 3.35 Crore Day 3: Rs 4.25 Crore Day 4: Rs 4.75 Crore Day 5: Rs 3.75 Crore Day 6: Rs 3.75 Crore Day 7: Rs 3.55 Crore Day 8: Rs 3.4 Crore Day 9: Rs 3.7 Crore Day 10: Rs 4.55 Crore Day 11: Rs 5.15 Crore Day 12: Rs 3 Crore Day 13: Rs 2.8 Crore Day 14: Rs 2.55 Crore Day 15: Rs 2.7 Crore Day 16: Rs 3.17 Crore Day 17: Rs 0.51 Crore Total 17 Days Collection: Rs 58.58 Crore (Approximately) Aavesham Cast The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mansoor Ali Khan, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Mithun Jai Shankar, Siju Sunny, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others in key roles. Aavesham Crew Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie is funded by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under their banners. Sameer Thahir cranked the camera and Sushin Shyam composed the film's entire background score and music. Vivek Harshan worked as the film's editor.
Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction Day 17:
Aavesham Synopsis
Three teenage students reach Bengaluru to pursue Engineering and join a college. They get involved in an ugly scuffle with seniors at the college, who rag them brutally. They then meet and gel with a local gangster named Ranga. Things begin to change.
Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction
Aavesham hit the screens amid high expectations and the movie is going to become another feather in the cap of Malayalam highest-grossers, going by its box office performance. The movie is sure going to spin some big bucks and the opening weekend now is a game changer. Check out the day-wise box office collection prediction of Aavesham below.
Day 1: Rs 3.65 Crore
Day 2: Rs 3.35 Crore
Day 3: Rs 4.25 Crore
Day 4: Rs 4.75 Crore
Day 5: Rs 3.75 Crore
Day 6: Rs 3.75 Crore
Day 7: Rs 3.55 Crore
Day 8: Rs 3.4 Crore
Day 9: Rs 3.7 Crore
Day 10: Rs 4.55 Crore
Day 11: Rs 5.15 Crore
Day 12: Rs 3 Crore
Day 13: Rs 2.8 Crore
Day 14: Rs 2.55 Crore
Day 15: Rs 2.7 Crore
Day 16: Rs 3.17 Crore
Day 17: Rs 0.51 Crore
Total 17 Days Collection: Rs 58.58 Crore (Approximately)
Aavesham Cast
The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mansoor Ali Khan, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Mithun Jai Shankar, Siju Sunny, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others in key roles.
Aavesham Crew
Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie is funded by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under their banners. Sameer Thahir cranked the camera and Sushin Shyam composed the film's entire background score and music. Vivek Harshan worked as the film's editor.