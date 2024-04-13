Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Dark-Comedy Poised For A Remarkable Weekend

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Aavesham is the latest dark-comedy action thriller written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, starring the epic Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The movie was released amid sky-high expectations on April 11 and is now raving positive reviews from the fans, film buffs, and the critics alike.

For director Jithu Madhavan, Romancham turned his fate forever and after the film's release, the viewers and fans of Fahadh Faasil aka Fafaa were sent into a tizzy by the director Jithu Madhavan who delivered a remarkable film with impeccable skills of Fahadh Faasil stealing the show, once again.

