Aavesham OTT Release Date & Time: Fahadh Faasil & Jithu Madhavan's Comedy-Actioner Ready For OTT Debut; Deets

Aavesham OTT Release Date On Prime Video Out?

Aavesham is the latest comedy-action drama written and directed by Jithu Madhavan featuring the epic Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The movie, which was released amid decent expectations, is now a force at the box office, keeping up with the box office bonanza that Mollywood is enjoying back-to-back.

Aavesham was released in Malayalam on April 11 and is continuing to run super solid at the box office with raving positive reviews.

