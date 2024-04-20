Aavesham OTT Rights: Fahadh Faasil's Latest Action Comedy By Jithu Madhavan Closes A Crazy Deal

Aavesham OTT Rights Sold: Aavesham is the latest action comedy-drama written and directed by 'Romancham' fame Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. The movie, which was released worldwide in Malayalam on April 11. Upon its theatrical release, the movie earned positive reviews from the critics, FaFaa's fans, and movie lovers. Fahadh Faasil excelled as an actor once again, treating his fans to a remarkable role as Ranga, a gangster.

Advertisement

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenage students reach Bengaluru to pursue Engineering and join a college. They get involved in an ugly scuffle with seniors at the college, who rag them brutally. They then meet and gel with a local gangster named Ranga. Things begin to change.

Advertisement