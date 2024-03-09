Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Jayaram-Mammootty's Psychological Thriller

Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date & Time On Disney Plus Hotstar:Abraham Ozler is one of the most successful films that made a killing at the box office in Malayalam film industry. Featuring Jayaram in the titular role as the protagonist, Abraham Ozler is a psychological thriller written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The movie hit the screens to highly positive response and critical acclaim on January 11.

Abraham Ozler Synopsis

The movie follows the life of IPS Abraham Ozler, who works as an ACP in Trichur. On one unfateful night, while he was away at work, his wife and daughter were murdered. The enraged and disturbed cop then goes on a hunt to track down the killer.

Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date Fixed

The popular OTT giant, Disney Plus Hotstar, which is a front-runner for super good Malayalam films, secured the digital streaming rights to this latest thriller, which earned over Rs 40.5 Crore at the box office after its release during Pongal on January 11. The movie will now start streaming on the OTT platform from March 20, an official poster revealed. The movie will be available in various languages and sub-titles.

Abraham Ozler Cast

The movie stars Jayaram as ACP Abraham Ozler IPS, Anaswara Rajan as Suja Jayadev, Arjun Ashokan as Vineeth, Anoop Menon as Dr Satheesh Madhavan, Saiju Kurup as Krishnadas, Arya Salim as SI Divya Sreedharan, Senthil Krishna, Jagadish, Kumarakom Raghunath, Dileesh Pothan, Sai Kumar, Harikrishnan, Assim Jamal, Sreeram Ramachandran, Bobam Alummoodan, Prasanth Alexander, and Maala Parvathi among others played notable roles in this psychological medical crime thriller.

Abraham Ozler Crew