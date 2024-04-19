Anchakkallakokkan Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Within Hours Of Its OTT Release

Anchakkallakokkan Full Movie Leaked Online After OTT Release: Anchakkallakokkan is the latest Western-style period crime drama written by Vikil Venu and directed by Ullas Chemban. The movie hit the screens on March 15 amid low-key buzz and didn't sustain at the box office notably.

Starring Chemban Vinod Jose, who also produced the movie, the movie is the story set in 1986 around the murder of a landlord on election day. The movie earned mixed reviews upon its theatrical release and many critics opined that the movie failed to leave an impact. The movie reportedly earned about Rs 5.39 Crore at the box office after its release.

