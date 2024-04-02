Aparna Das And Deepak Parambol To Tie The Knot This April; All About Their Love Story, Wedding Date & Venue

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol Marriage On April 24: Manjummel Boys fame Deepak Parambol and Njan Prakashan fame Aparna Das are the new love birds of Mollywood, who are ready to enter the next chapter of their lives. The actors decided to get married to each other in the presence of their family, relatives, and friends this April.

Congratulations are pouring in for this young pair after their wedding news broke out. Reportedly, Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol have been seeing each other for some time now and the duo will walk down the aisle on April 24 in Vadakanchery.

Aparna made her acting debut with Njan Prakashan in 2018 and made her lead actress debut in Manoharam. She then appeared in Beast, Priyan Ottathilanu, Dada, Aadikeshava, and Secret Home. Her upcoming film is Anand Sreebala.

Aparna was born to Malayali parents in Muscat, Oman in 1995. She worked as an accountant for a brief period after her post-graduation and subsequent modeling career that led to her acting debut.

Deepak Parambol is a 35-year-old and he made his acting debut in 2010 with Malarvaadi Arts Club, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. After making an impressive debut, he went on to star in several notable films including the Malayalam industry's highest-grossing film Manjummel Boys. His other works include 'Thattathin Marayathu,' 'Thira,' 'D Company,' 'Kunjiramayanam,' Ore Mukham,' 'The Great Father,' 'Kasaragold,' 'Christopher,' and 'Kannur Squad,' etc.

